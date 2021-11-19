Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 573.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 53,613 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Textron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Textron by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 422,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 236,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Textron by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

NYSE TXT opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

