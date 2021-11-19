Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.27 Million in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Purple Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 211,113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 151,493 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRPL. B. Riley downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

PRPL stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.94 million, a PE ratio of 211.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

