Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Brinker International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,658 shares of company stock worth $493,359. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $40.30 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $39.29 and a one year high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

