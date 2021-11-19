Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3,725.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 421,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,577,000 after acquiring an additional 176,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 88,044 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $41.14 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $42.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

