Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,473,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Enel Chile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENIC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price target for the company.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

