Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,572 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Extraction Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 997.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 920,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after buying an additional 837,031 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after buying an additional 684,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,749,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $69.61.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

