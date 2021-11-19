Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after buying an additional 928,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after buying an additional 873,863 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,228,000 after buying an additional 865,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after buying an additional 620,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,574,000 after buying an additional 470,485 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FATE. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,216,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,460 shares of company stock worth $5,964,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

