Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 7,077 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $240.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $244.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

