Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

