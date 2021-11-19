Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,844 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.28% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,242 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 117,124.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,966 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 565,132 shares during the period. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

