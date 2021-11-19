Marshall Wace LLP Sells 126,146 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,629 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV opened at $101.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.26.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

