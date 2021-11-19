Marshall Wace LLP Sells 12,756 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Shake Shack worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after buying an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,092 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,400,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

SHAK stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -165.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

