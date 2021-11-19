Marshall Wace LLP Sells 132,602 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132,602 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.24% of Cohu worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $37.18 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.