Marshall Wace LLP Sells 199,646 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,646 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 398,727 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

