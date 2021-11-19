Marshall Wace LLP Sells 39,474 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 39,474 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.29 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.90.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,502 shares of company stock worth $3,545,949 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

