Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 22.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

StoneCo stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

