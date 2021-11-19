Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,779 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 68,347 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in SEA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 5.8% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $310.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.68 and its 200 day moving average is $299.83. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $166.00 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

