Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81,868 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 188,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baidu by 25.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,516,000 after buying an additional 405,443 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Baidu by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Baidu by 43.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Baidu by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,573,000 after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.42.

Baidu stock opened at $154.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

