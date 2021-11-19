Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,794 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $890,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 29.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $128.11.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $221,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

