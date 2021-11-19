Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $2.70 Million Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193,488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KT by 59.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 56,672 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,891,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KT by 42.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in KT in the second quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KT by 117.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.80. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

