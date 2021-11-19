Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 430 ($5.62). 21,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,406. The company has a market cap of £369.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 410.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 401.14. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 348 ($4.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 437 ($5.71). The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.50.

Get Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust alerts:

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.