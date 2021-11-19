Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 430 ($5.62). 21,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,406. The company has a market cap of £369.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 410.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 401.14. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 348 ($4.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 437 ($5.71). The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.50.
About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust
