Martkist Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Martkist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Martkist has a market cap of $27,068.68 and approximately $7,421.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Martkist has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005205 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 919.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Martkist Coin Profile

Martkist (MARTK) is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 16,952,470 coins. Martkist’s official message board is medium.com/@martkist . The official website for Martkist is www.martkist.org . Martkist’s official Twitter account is @martkist and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Martkist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Martkist directly using U.S. dollars.

