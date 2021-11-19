Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.16% of Masonite International worth $58,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $92.08 and a 12 month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

