Massnet Trading 15.9% Lower This Week (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. Massnet has a total market cap of $23.59 million and $2.70 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Massnet has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Massnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.05 or 0.00367712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00221220 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

