Master Contract Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $76,763.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $76,763.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.97 or 0.07419809 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00087032 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00084908 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.