Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.15. The stock had a trading volume of 71,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $339.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.38 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

