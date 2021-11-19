MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stake Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 1,364.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,322 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.83% of MasterCraft Boat worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MCFT opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.15. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.