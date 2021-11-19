Maverix Metals Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMX. Raymond James upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.06. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 47.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth $70,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 192.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 101.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

