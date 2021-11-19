Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 960,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 807.2 days.

OTCMKTS MZDAF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

