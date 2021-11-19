Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 960,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 807.2 days.
OTCMKTS MZDAF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
