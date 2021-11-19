McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.71

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.71 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 13.15 ($0.17). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 5,751,504 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.71. The firm has a market cap of £38.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99.

About McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

