MCDEX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.71 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00221220 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MCDEX

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

