Mchain Hits Market Capitalization of $70,596.22 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Mchain has a market cap of $70,596.22 and $37.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mchain has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005195 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008137 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 75,292,950 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

