Mdex Trading 17.2% Lower This Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $582.68 million and approximately $28.33 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00071047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00092616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.11 or 0.07292312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,767.20 or 0.99636745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 778,370,736 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

