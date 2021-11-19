MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.29. 100,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,116,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaCo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaCo by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

