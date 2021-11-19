Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the October 14th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

MFCSF stock remained flat at $$6.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

MFCSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

