MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

MEGEF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,147. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

