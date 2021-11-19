Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Shares Up 0.3%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.89 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48). 8,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 46,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.90 ($0.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of £15.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.34.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

