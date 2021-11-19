MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKKGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group cut shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MKKGY stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.