MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 1,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

MRPRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.