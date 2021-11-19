Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 28.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $308.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 331.72 and a beta of 0.32. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $327.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total transaction of $317,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,625. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

