Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years. Meta Financial Group has a payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meta Financial Group to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

CASH stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,255. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meta Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Meta Financial Group worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

