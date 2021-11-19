Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.
Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years. Meta Financial Group has a payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meta Financial Group to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.
CASH stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,255. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75.
In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meta Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Meta Financial Group worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
CASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.
About Meta Financial Group
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
