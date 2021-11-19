Metal Reaches Market Capitalization of $200.93 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00005155 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $200.93 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.68 or 0.00366771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00222515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00090344 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars.

