Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $103,675.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $20.59 million and approximately $103,675.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.49 or 0.07336168 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00086412 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00079123 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,312,661 coins and its circulating supply is 79,312,564 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

