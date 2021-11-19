Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$73.00 at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of MTRAF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. Metro has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

