Metronome (MET) Market Cap Reaches $66.07 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Metronome has a market cap of $66.07 million and approximately $89,700.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00009382 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00070973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.91 or 0.07210325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,777.14 or 0.99125992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,580,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,293,922 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

