Metronome (MET) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $5.43 or 0.00009285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $66.76 million and approximately $66,053.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00071767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.47 or 0.07260826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.57 or 1.00160520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,580,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,293,922 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.