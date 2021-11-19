Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) vs. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Financial Survey

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -320.42%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sibanye Stillwater and Mexus Gold US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.46%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Mexus Gold US’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.22 $1.79 billion N/A N/A Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$3.33 million ($0.02) -0.44

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Mexus Gold US on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

