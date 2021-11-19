MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the October 14th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 250,075 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MCR opened at $8.53 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

