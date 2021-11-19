MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the October 14th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 55,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,156. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

