MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.13

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as low as $7.00. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 119,095 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

