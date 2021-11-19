MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.13

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as low as $7.00. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 119,095 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
